Tahlequah officials say the mayor and city administrator have had the authority to negotiate the sale of Phoenix Park since March, as long as whoever buys it sticks with the stipulations in the deed.
The City Council voted to allow the elected officials to negotiate the sales contact under certain conditions. Ward 4 Council Trae Ratliff said a contractual obligation should allow local athletes a place to practice and play.
Retired Northeastern State University Professor Dr. John Yeutter posted a copy of the 1977 warranty deed on his Facebook page, pointing out it contained a restriction: The property must be used as a park or playground.
“Grantors hereby restrict the use of said property for public park and playground purposes and should said land ever cease to be used for said purposes, same shall revert to the grants, their heirs and assigns,” the deed reads.
Mayor Sue Catron said the restriction was one reason why there had only been one bid, even though the property has been for sale since March.
“Yes, any future buyer would have to honor the restriction that the property must be used as a park or playground,” Catron said.
Bids were sent out in March, with a 30-day window for those interested to submit bids of the property. None were submitted in April, and unsolicited offers could be turned in. One bid was received on June 16, and the city mailed notices to property owners to let them know the land was for sale.
According to city officials, there was no listed price on the property itself, but the minimum bid was $1 million. However, the 30-day window closed and no minimum bid was received.
Catron said City Planning and Development Director Taylor Tannehill was approached by entities and individuals who expressed interest in the property.
“He has been very careful to ensure that they are aware of those restrictions,” Catron said.
The high cost of maintaining the park is the main impetus for the sale, officials confirmed.
