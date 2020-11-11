Deer already beginning to wreak havoc on highways

Area drivers are being advised to keep their eyes peeled for deer that could dart onto the roadway and cause deadly crashes.
According to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, deer-vehicle crashes peak in mid-November during the height of the rut, or mating season.
Game Warden Cody Youngblood said he's seeing deer everywhere, not just in certain areas in Cherokee County.
"This time of year they are starting to rut - mating season - so bucks are chasing the does. So they are more active right now," Youngblood said.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said drivers should pay attention to road signs that are yellow, diamond-shaped, with images of deer. Those signs indicate an area tends to have high levels of deer activity.
Chennault said drivers need to be alert, especially around sunrise and sunset.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol advises that drivers should keep their distance from vehicles ahead of them, because they may need to brake or abruptly stop to avoid a deer.
"If you see one, most of the time, there'll be more with it, so slow down and be cautious," said Youngblood.
Chennault said if a driver must hit the brakes to avoid a deer, it must be done safely, and under the assumption another driver may be following.
"It would be much better to hit the deer and get minimal damage than it would be to hit someone else or a building or a pole," Chennault said. "
Chennault, Youngblood, and the OHP have all stressed that drivers should never swerve to avoid hitting a deer.
"I would say the No. 1 mistake drivers make when they see a deer is slamming on the brakes or swerving," Youngblood said. "Drivers will often cause a collision or run off the road when they do so."
The OHP has this advice: "Do not swerve to avoid a deer collision. By swerving, you put yourself at risk for a worse collision with another vehicle or running off the road and striking other fixed objects. Stay in your lane and try to slow down."
If someone is involved in a deer-vehicle collision, the first course of action is to call emergency services. Be sure to let dispatchers know if the vehicle or the deer is still in the roadway. According to Chennault, humans should never approach an injured deer or try to move it.
"I'd say 10-15 percent of the time, when we're called to a deer that's been hit, we end up having to go ahead and put it down because they're still alive," Chennault said.
The driver should take photos to document the collision once the scene is secured from traffic, and then contact his or her insurance company.
Elaine Hodson, of Tahlequah State Farm, said they give their customers deer whistles during this time of year.
"If we can make people aware, they can avoid a claim because it usually comes out of their pocket, too," Hodson said.
Hodson said comprehensive insurance will cover what drivers have very little control over.
"November is one of the higher months because [deer are] moving around, and we've already started seeing a few claims because of the deer," Hodson said.
Youngblood said those who are interested in salvaging the meat of a deer that's been hit by a vehicle need to contact a game warden or law enforcement officer. However, depending on the nature of the crash, the meat may be too bruised.
"They can receive a receipt for the deer showing they can legally possess it," he said. "However, when they want the deer or antlers, they musk take the entire carcass and then properly dispose of it. We do not allow individuals to just come along and cut the antlers off."
Those found doing so can be cited and face a fine.
If no one is interested in salvaging the carcass, it will be left on the side of the road or ditch where it doesn't impede traffic. Other wildlife and nature will take care of it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.