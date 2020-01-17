Tahlequah Police Department officers had to put down a deer after it was hit by a vehicle on West Choctaw Street Thursday morning. The deer managed to kick one of the officers in the process, and Animal Control eventually hauled off the carcass.
Deer causes damage
