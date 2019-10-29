Deer on the move a road hazard for Oklahoma drivers

From now through December, area drivers are urged to stay alert, since deer are most active during this time.
According to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, deer are on the move to seek new food sources and secure shelter. Typically, deer-vehicle crashes peak in mid-November during the height of the rut, or mating season.
Cherokee County Undersheriff Jason Chennault said a driver has a split second to decide what to do from the time he sees a deer to either having to stop or keep going.
"If you see them, especially at night, it takes your breath away because you never know what they're going to do," he said.
Drivers should pay attention to road signs that are yellow, diamond-shaped, with images of deer. The signs indicate the area has high levels of deer activity.
Game Warden Cody Youngblood said drivers need to be on alert, especially around sunrise and sunset.
"If you see one, most of the time, there'll be more with it, so slow down and be cautious," said Youngblood.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported one of its own hit a deer last week in Northeast Oklahoma. The crash caused significant damage to his vehicle, but minimal damage to the trooper.
OHP advises that drivers should keep their distance from vehicles ahead of them. They may need to brake or abruptly stop to avoid a deer.
Chennault said if a driver must hit the brakes to avoid a deer, it must be done safely, and under the assumption another driver may be following.
"It would be much better to hit the deer than it would be to have someone behind you hit you, or someone that you're swerving into to avoid the deer get hit," he said. "It's a lot safer to run it over than to have someone run you over."
Chennault, Youngblood, and OHP have all stressed that a driver should absolutely never swerve to avoid hitting a deer.
"Do not swerve to avoid a deer collision. By swerving, you put yourself at risk for a worse collision with another vehicle or running off the road and striking other fixed objects," said OHP. "Stay in your lane and try to slow down."
If someone is involved in a deer-vehicle collision, the first thing to do is call emergency services. Be sure to let dispatchers know if the vehicle or the deer is still in the roadway. According to AAA Oklahoma, never approach the animal or try to move it.
"An injured deer might panic and seriously injure a person. Law enforcement or animal control officials can remove the animal from the road when they arrive," said AAA.
Take photos to document the collision once the scene is secured from traffic and contact the insurance company.
"Just be aware of your surroundings and be patient," said Chennault. "Drive a little slower during deer season because they're moving around more."
