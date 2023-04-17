Almost a year after pleading guilty to killing a man in their Hulbert residence, an area woman is still awaiting federal sentencing.
Keia Marie Beaver, 33, was initially charged with second-degree murder in Cherokee County District Court after she shot Jeremy Wayne Faglie, 33, in 2017.
The defendant was first arrested on Oct. 17, 2017, and according to Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office reports, she told authorities that Faglie awoke that morning and noticed their truck window had been broken.
Thinking the vandal was still outside, Beaver said Faglie instructed her to load their .22-caliber rifle; however, when she was loading the firearm, Beaver claimed it fired and the bullet struck the victim.
Later, Beaver reportedly told authorities the victim had abused her that morning and threatened her with a gun, which prompted her to retrieve the rifle and fire at him in an attempt to scare him.
She insisted the shooting was accidental.
In 2021, the charges were dismissed based on the 2020 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma, as Beaver is a Cherokee Nation citizen, and later that year, charges were filed against the defendant in U.S. District Court.
The plea agreement was filed on May 9, 2022 in U.S. Eastern District Court of Oklahoma and Beaver agreed to voluntarily pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in Indian Country.
According to online court documents that are not restricted to the public, no sentencing has been issued as of April 16.
