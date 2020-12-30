Prosecutors take three things into consideration when determining who is eligible for a deferred sentence: criminal history, age, and circumstances of the crime.
Hypothetically, if an 18-year-old is charged with his first felony, the chances are high of getting a deferred sentence, unless it’s a severe crime.
"We don't want to saddle people with a bunch of felony convictions," said Assistant District Attorney Eric M. Jordan. "If they continue to commit crimes, though, they don't get anymore defers."
If a defendant is on probation through a deferred sentence, they can be arrested again for a number of reasons.
A judge will issue a warrant and the district attorney’s office will advise on whether they want the defendant taken out of the program and put in prison.
District Judge Doug Kirkley said a defendant committing another crime is a different ballgame in the court aspect.
"That is where we get a lot of applications to accelerate and revoke with a new crime, so now they're looking at two different types of prosecution," he said. "We try to take care of those together for judicial economy, but that doesn't always happen."
The following are the remainder of the deferred sentences ordered in 2020.
Jaden Lee Boyce Weiser - driving under the influence by a person under 21.
Logan James Shropshire - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Marco Luis Antonio Anguiano - reckless conduct with firearm.
Scott Lee Hudson - possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Randy Lee Johnson - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Marcus Alexander Medley - actual physical control of vehicle under the influence.
Ruben Gonzales Torres - stalking and harassing, threatening electronic communication, and computer fraud/unlawful use of computer system.
Matthew Kyle Daniels - leaving scene of accident involving injury.
Robert Jason Rhoads - possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to pay taxes due to state.
Debra Ann Baron - eluding/attempting to elude police officer.
Kimberly Dawn Northington - child endangerment by driving under the influence and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Chrissy LeeAnn Berry - embezzlement.
Jerry Donn Pruitt - possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Cesar Ramos - obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jordan Craig Scott - possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jereme David Baffuna - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked, speeding, and failure to wear seat belt.
Elizabeth Larae Linvick - assault on police officer and assault.
Edward Darrel Smith - reckless conduct with firearm.
Stephanie M. Ash - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Adrianna Mildred Whitney-Miller - obstructing an officer and resisting an officer.
Noah Franklin Cox Jr. - assault and battery on medical care provider.
Branson Lee Herman - obstructing an officer and resisting an officer.
Stephanie Ann Miller - prisoner placing body fluid on government employee and resisting an officer.
D’Kameron Demetruis E’Taylo White - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Mark Alan Winchester Jr. - possession of controlled dangerous substance.
