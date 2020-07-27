Defendants who receive deferred sentences may opt to file to have their cases expunged, and as far as anyone else is concerned, the charges never existed.
More than 200 deferred sentencing felony cases were logged in Cherokee County court during the 2019 year, according to official documents. The cases range from possession of a controlled dangerous substance to domestic assault and battery to child abuse.
“Part of our system is to help rehabilitate somebody if we can. Some people just won’t accept the help, but deferments are geared toward giving people the opportunity to get help,” said District Judge Doug Kirkley.
A deferred sentence is delayed until after the defendant has completed a period of probation. That can include the stipulations of paying court costs and fines, performing community service, not committing any new crimes, attending classes, and passing drug and alcohol screening.
Upon completion of the conditions of the deferred judgment, and when the court finds the conditions have been met and all fines, fees and monetary assessments have been paid, the defendant is discharged without a court judgment of guilt. The court orders the verdict or plea of guilty or of no contest to be expunged from the record and the dismissal of the charges.
“For a deferment, people are looking for expungements. Expungements are the record or that case is closed and it is not a part of your record,” said Kirkley. “If [the public] look at the court records, it will say expunged and [defendants] have done everything they can and they’re not held accountable for that anymore.”
According to Oklahoma statutes, when the defendant's record is expunged, all references to his or her name are deleted from the docket sheet; the public index of the filing of the charge is expunged by deletion, mark-out or obliteration; and the court clerk keeps a separate confidential index of case numbers and names of defendants that have been obliterated.
No information on the confidential file shall be revealed or released, except upon written order of a district court judge or written request by the defendant to the court clerk to update the defendant's criminal history record with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. A defendant may petition the court to have the filing of the indictment and dismissal expunged from the public index and docket sheet.
"Ninety-nine percent of the time, the DA's office will take it and agree to the expungement of the arrest," said District Attorney Jack Thorp. "It has to go to the [Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation], it has to go through the courts, and once that happens, it's received by an entity that then can do a dismissal of an individual's [National Crime Information Center] report or an OSBI report."
Expungement does not remove the arrest record or the notice to the Department of Public Safety if it's a moving violation.
“There’s a procedure where you have to file and go through the process for closing those type of records,” said Kirkley. “So when we’re talking about expungements, it doesn’t mean the whole thing is wiped off the face of the earth. We have a lot of people who come here say they did everything and they got an expungement, but an employee looked up their name, and it showed they got an arrest. That’s not the court; that’s the OSBI who have those records, or even FBI.”
The following are among the deferred sentences ordered in 2019.
Christopher Dreadfulwater – possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Jade Nicole Halluin – driving while under the influence of drugs, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Arcadio Lopez Hernandez – assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, resisting an officer, and public intoxication.
Dakota Rex Hogshooter – driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Justin Wade Hooper – driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and leaving scene of accident involving damage.
Terry Ray Lockhart – driving while impaired and open container of beer.
Parker Boone Rogers – driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, transporting a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle, and open container of alcohol.
Austen Ellis Vandiver – driving a motor vehicle while under the influence alcohol, transporting loaded firearm in a motor vehicle, open container of beer, and speeding 26–30 mph over.
Stephanie Lea Whitney – possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving under suspension.
Dalton James Anzaldua – driving while under the influence of alcohol, operating a motorcycle without proper endorsement, and failure to stop at red light.
Charles Westley Howell – possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, no seat belt, and taxes due state.
Bridget Lee Russell – assault and battery upon a police officer, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication.
Jeffrey Allen Ketcher – driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Mitchell Dale Thompson – obstructing an officer, defective equipment, driver’s license to be carried, and no security verification.
Samuel Thomas Nail – eluding/attempting to elude police officer, no security verification, operating vehicle with expired/improper tag/decal, driving under suspension.
Dalton Alan Bolin – driving while under the influence of drugs.
Jesus Eligio – possession of contraband in penal institution or jail, obstructing an officer, driving with license canceled/suspended/ revoked, and defective vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.