A felony murder case continues to be delayed in Cherokee County District Court for a Stilwell man accused of killing three people, pending the results of a competency evaluation.
An application for determination of competency was first filed on Oct. 3, 2022, for Robert Edwin Lewis, 62, and it was approved. A hearing for the status on competency was scheduled for Jan. 18, 2023, but was continued at the request of the state, as prosecutors were awaiting the forensic examination report.
The case was continued two more times before a status conference was held on Feb. 15, 2023, followed by an order on March 7, 2023, authorizing participation in competency evaluation for intellectual disability.
On April 24, 2023, the defendant filed a demand for an admissibility hearing on the physician’s qualifications, which was denied.
Lewis received new counsel on May 19, 2023, from the Oklahoma Indigent Defense System’s Capital Trial Division, and a competency status hearing has been scheduled again for July 26, 2023.
Three counts of first-degree murder charges were filed against the defendant on Jan. 31, 2022, after authorities found three bodies in shallow graves on property where he lived in Cherokee County.
Those found were Sharp County, Arkansas, residents Quinley Lamb, 43, and Brian Shackleford, 51, along with Cherokee County resident DeAnna Tippey, 36, who was the defendant’s girlfriend at the time.
After family members reported Lamb missing on Jan. 24, 2022, Lewis’ ex-wife, Christina Orosz, contacted Lewis and asked him the whereabouts of Lamb, Shackelford, and another man. He reportedly told Orosz they had been there, but were gone and wouldn’t be seen again.
On Jan. 28, 2022, Lamb’s brother drove to the property where Lewis resided, and found Lamb buried in a shallow grave.
According to court documents, between Jan. 16, 2022, and Jan. 28, 2022, Tippey was discovered to have died by “mechanism of strangulation,” Lamb by “mechanism of blunt force trauma,” and Shackleford by “mechanism of sharp force trauma.”
Lewis pleaded not guilty to all three counts in Cherokee County District Court in March 2022.
The defendant is scheduled to appear in court again for a competency status hearing at 11 a.m. on July 26, 2023, with Associate District Judge Joshua King presiding.
