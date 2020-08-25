Delinquent child support payments can bring parent fine, jail sentence

Child Support Awareness Month is an initiative to educate parents and the public about programs to help custodial parents with financial issues, and to stress the importance of making those payments.
In 2011, OK Gov. Mary Fallin signed a proclamation making August Child Support Awareness Month. The event has shone a spotlight on a key issue.
Special District Judge Jerry Moore said a variety of factors are taken into consideration when it comes to child support between parents.
“There are various vehicles you can use, and obviously in a divorce case, child support is awarded,” Moore said. “There are child custody paternity matters that we also deal with where the parents aren’t married.”
Moore said there are Child Support Enforcement Units at the state and tribal level. He said a formula takes into consideration what both parents bring in financially.
“It will help determine how much each parents makes; how many nights the kids spend with each [parent]; the amount of money paid for insurance; and whether the parents who's paying child support has other children he or she is supporting,” Moore said. “Usually the courts order the child support by the guidelines, which means we’re going to use the formula that’s used by the state of Oklahoma, and we’re going to come up with a number. It’s a rarity when that’s not used.”
It’s typical for a parent to pay child support until that child is either 18 years old or graduates from school.
“Sometimes people agree to longer times, or sometimes decrees include a later date and time, but that’s an exception,” Moore said.
Jessica Hicks said she pays child support for her son, and she’s supposed to receive child support for her other children. However, she said the system is a broken one that has failed struggling parents for years.
“I asked them, ‘Where’s my help and where’s my money for my kids whose father doesn’t pay to help me raise them?'’’ Hicks said. “All I got was a, ‘I don’t know what to tell you, it’s just how the system works; it’s not perfect.’”
If a parent who is receiving or paying child support believes the amount should be lower or higher, modifications can be made.
“You can always ask that the child support be modified, and it can be with the reason that something has changed that goes into the formula,” Moore said. “Either she or he has the kids more now, or he or she doesn’t make as much money now. Those are usually the main reasons to modify it.”
Moore added that it’s a case-by-case scenario if and when the Department of Human Services is involved in a child support dispute.
“If the children are getting any type of aid from the government, DHS is going to be involved," he said.
The U.S. Treasury Department announced in April it would intercept stimulus checks of Oklahomans who are delinquent in their child support payments.
The DHS said there are up to 130,000 residents in the state who owe past-due child support. Those people may not receive stimulus checks under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
Moore said several factors determine whether a parent is arrested for past-due child support.
“Generally speaking, not paying child support willfully is a criminal act, and you can get arrested if your child support reaches a certain level. It’s not just that you’re behind on child support; it’s that you have the ability to pay and you’re just not doing it,” Moore said. “You also have civil contempt, so you have a court order that says ‘pay this,’ and you’re not paying it.”
A civil contempt mean a jail term of up to six months and a fine.
Moore said a parent’s wages can be garnished if he or she owes child support; that's called "income assignment."
“When judges make child support orders, they order the paying parent's employer to take the child support out of his or hers wages and send it to the Department of Revenue Child Support Enforcement Division,” according to masslegalhelp.org.
