NORMAN - Delta Dental of Oklahoma and the Delta Dental of Oklahoma Foundation announced its scholarship fund recipients at the University of Oklahoma College of Dentistry.
Preston Patrick, a second-year OU College of Dentistry student and Tahlequah resident, is one of 15 students receiving this scholarship for the 2021-2022 school year.
The awarding of this year's scholarships equates to a cumulative amount of more than $1 million in scholarships granted to dental students at the OU College of Dentistry over the last 20 years from DDOK and its Foundation. This is also the first year scholarships from DDOK are being awarded to dental hygiene students.
Established in 2001, the program provides scholarships to well-deserving College of Dentistry dental and dental hygiene students planning to practice within Oklahoma after graduation.
