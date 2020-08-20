While practicing social distancing and taking the necessary precautions, the Cherokee County Democratic Headquarters is open for business ahead of the 2020 General Election.
The Cherokee County Democratic Headquarters, 301 S. Muskogee Ave., is open Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
All Democrats who wish to be involved and find a place within the Democratic Party of Cherokee County are invited to get involved. Volunteers are needed to staff the headquarters and provide assistance to those who want more information about local, state, and federal elections.
Interested parties should email sebastiancooperCCD@gmail.com.
