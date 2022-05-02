The Cherokee County Democratic Party is holding its monthly meeting today – May 3 – at the Armory Building, 100 N. Water St., at 5:30 p.m.
This month party members and guests will be discussing issues of concern to all citizens and strategies for addressing those issues, including health care, housing, jobs, and the economy.
The highlight of the meeting will be guest speaker Naomi Andrews, who is running for Congress in District 2. Andrews will be discussing her candidacy, her plans for moving Oklahoma forward and any other questions raised by the audience.
The CCDP invites all interested citizens to attend and participate in the democratic process.
