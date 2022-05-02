Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Occasional thunderstorms - possibly severe. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 49F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.