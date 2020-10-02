Cherokee County Democratic Party will have a virtual meeting on Zoom Tuesday, Oct. 6, at 5:30 p.m.
Guest speakers will include: Democratic National Committeewoman Kalyn Free, Graham Beshai with the 805 Campaign, and Jason Chennault, Cherokee County sheriff candidate and incumbent.
More information about this meeting and how to join in can be found on the Cherokee County Democratic Party website, www.cherokeecountydemocraticparty.com/meetings.html.
