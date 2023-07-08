Due to Independence Day conflicting with their regular meeting, the Cherokee County Democratic Party has rescheduled their monthly meeting to Tuesday, July 11.
The event will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the Armory Building at 100 N. Water St. This month’s meeting will include a “Celebrating our Freedom” potluck dinner, with all members invited to bring their favorite dish, especially those that reflect the celebration of freedom, inclusion, and diversity. In addition to the potluck, the assembly will be discussing opportunities for civic engagement that are nonpolitical, including addressing issues related to ending hunger/food insecurity and the possible adoption of a road or highway for cleanup.
To speak about that topic and to discuss local opportunities for recycling, Aubrey Rodden, tourism administrative assistant at Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce, will address the group. In addition, President Yolette Ross recently attended a meeting in Tahlequah about efforts to reduce or eliminate food insecurity. She will provide a synopsis of that meeting and lead a discussion on possible ways the CCDP can get involved in that effort.
Other guests have been invited to speak on the topic of homelessness and food insecurity but have not confirmed their availability. All Democrats and other citizens interested in participating are welcome.
