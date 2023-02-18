The Cherokee County Democratic Party, in conjunction with the Oklahoma Democratic Party, is holding a special meeting to elect precinct officers for the year.
State bylaws require the announcement be provided in time for potential candidates to plan to attend, so this is earlier than usual. The meeting is Thursday, March 16 at a new location: Brookside House, across from Sequoyah Park, at 115 Brookside Ave.
The process will involve two meetings. The regular meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. with the addition of pizza and refreshments. The precinct convention to elect officers will begin at 7 p.m. Due to procedural requirements, there will not be a Zoom link; it is in-person only.
All registered Democrats are eligible to be precinct officers, and each will serve as a delegate to the county convention in April. Visit the website at www.cherokee.okdemocrats.org or Facebook page. For questions, contact ccdemsweb@gmail.com.
