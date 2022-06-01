The Cherokee County Democratic Party will hold a yard sale fundraiser on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4, at 1765 S. Muskogee Ave. next to Atwoods.
This is the party's major fundraiser, and it is being held in conjunction with the Tahlequah Citywide Garage Sale. Donations of sale items are needed ASAP, as are volunteers for the sale and packing up leftover items.
Last year, the group had success selling small furniture, lamps, kitchen items, decorator pieces, children's clean and usable toys, and clean linen and towels in good condition. Items that did not sell as well included books, ceramic decorations, and plastic flowers.
Contact Beth Cohenour at 918-606-1825 to arrange for donation of items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.