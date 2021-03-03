The Cherokee County Democratic Precinct meeting will take place over Zoom on Thursday, March 11, at 7 p.m.
Those interested in participating in the convention must preregister to be credentialed ahead of time. The Zoom room will be open at 6 p.m. for those who still need to register and may need assistance. Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMvdO2grz8sEtbvweuVYb7GBuNPuSu132jQ.
To verify party affiliation, the following will be asked during registration: first and last name as it is on voter registration; date of birth; phone number; address; email address; and county of residence.
The purpose of the convention is: to elect the precinct chair, vice chair, secretary, and committee members; to establish the Rules Committee and Resolutions Committee for the April 3 county convention; and the officers will vote on delegates to the April county convention.
For more information, contact a member of the Cherokee County Democrat Central Committee: Pamela Iron, chair, 918-822-5232, pamela.e.iron@gmail.com; Dell Barnes, vice chair, 918-348-1759, dellbarnes@gmail.com; or Sebastian Cooper, secretary, 918-316-6429, coopers@nsuok.edu.
