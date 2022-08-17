The Cherokee County Democratic Party is inviting all Democrats and interested citizens to attend a pre-election run-off rally.
The rally is set for this Friday, Aug. 19, from 4-6 p.m. at the Democratic Headquarters, 1765 S. Muskogee. The rally will provide an opportunity for citizens to meet the candidates and gear up for a "get out the vote" effort to ensure all eligible voters have an opportunity to have their voices heard.
The candidates, Jason Bollinger and Madison Horn, are vying for a spot on the ballot to replace Sen. James Lankford. Both are born and raised Oklahoma citizens. Bollinger is from rural western Oklahoma and Horn from rural eastern Oklahoma. Both say they have a passion for representing democratic values of "one person one vote" and dedication to the rule of law.
"You can't keep electing the same people and expect a change," said Party Chair Yolette Ross. "We need new, young Oklahomans to make a change."
Bollinger's website has this to say: "Oklahomans deserve a senator who will fight for the things that are important to us and our daily lives. We need affordable health care and a government that works. We want politicians who don't waste our money or spend time dividing us against each other. Oklahomans need a better infrastructure, an improved education system, security for our nation, and so much more."
Horn's website touts her deep Oklahoma roots: "My campaign is rooted in hope for the future that can only be achieved through accountability, transparency and a desire to unite people regardless of political parties, but around a common cause: to serve people." Her motto is "Taking action to bring logic back to politics."
To learn more about the candidates and their position on issues, individuals can visit their websites.
The rally will also feature chocolate treats, live music, and stimulating conversation. Bollinger has confirmed his attendance, with invitations extended to Horn and to our other Senate candidate Kendra Horn (no relation), who is running to replace retiring Sen. Jim Inhofe.
