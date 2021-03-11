The Cherokee County Democratic Precinct meeting will take place over Zoom on Thursday, March 11, at 7 p.m.
All must preregister to be credentialed. The Zoom room will be open at 6 p.m.: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMvdO2grz8sEtbvweuVYb7GBuNPuSu132jQ. To verify party affiliation, the person will need: first and last name as it is on voter registration; date of birth; phone number; address; email address; and county of residence.
The purpose of the convention is: to elect the precinct chair, vice chair, secretary, and committee members; to establish the Rules Committee and Resolutions Committee for the April 3 county convention; and officers will pick county convention delegates.
For information, contact Pamela Iron, chair, 918-822-5232, pamela.e.iron@gmail.com; or Dell Barnes, vice chair, 918-348-1759, dellbarnes@gmail.com.
