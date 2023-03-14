The Cherokee County Democratic Party has announced a special meeting to elect precinct officers.
A reminder is being sent to Cherokee County Democrats regarding the meeting Thursday, March 16, beginning at 5:30 p.m. with normal business, food and refreshments. There will be a special raffle drawing for an all-inclusive stay at Purdy Cabin on the Illinois River, as well as a second prize of a 30-minute massage.
The Precinct Convention will formally begin at 7 p.m. The meeting is being held at a location different than regular monthly meetings. This will be at Brookside House, across from Sequoyah Park, at 115 Brookside Ave.
Due to the nature of this meeting, there will not be a virtual or Zoom option for attendance, so Democrats should plan to attend in person. Those elected to serve as precinct officers will be asked to attend the upcoming County Convention, set for April 15, at 2 p.m. with location announcement to be made as soon as a decision is made.
