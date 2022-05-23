PETTIT – A photo on social media of a demolished schoolhouse at Pettit Bay has many locals asking questions.
Eighth-grader Colton Watts asked his mother to pull over on the side of the road as the two were driving along Pettit by the cemetery. He saw a pile of rubble with pieces of wood protruding from the collapsed roof with shingles and pieces of roof scattered about.
“It was in really bad shape. It was leaning, so he assumed it collapsed,” said David Watts, Colton’s father.
Colton and David Watts learned the building was intentionally knocked down under the jurisdiction of County District 3. The school building once served locals in two different locations. It was moved to its former location – which is now underwater – to the cemetery, and was later shut down after Keys expanded its school.
“They tore it down because it wasn’t safe,” said Cindy Ballew, Tenkiller Area Community Organization president. “It isn’t a big cemetery, and they are running out of space, but I’m not sure what they are going to do with it.”
She said the space is so tight that in order to be buried there, a person has to be related to someone who has been interred at the site already.
“It was a schoolhouse. They always had cemeteries by schools,” said Ballew.
The building had been moved from its original site to make room for Lake Tenkiller, which was constructed between 1947 and 1952 by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as a project under the Works Progress Administration, which was designed to provide jobs as a part of the Second New Deal.
“It was caving in, anyway,” said Debbie Hullinger, who attended the school around 1957-1958. By the time she reached the third grade, the new school at Keys had been constructed, so she finished school there.
“It was a one-room schoolhouse and it had eight grades, from first to eighth grade, and we had one teacher,” said Hullinger, referring to the old Pettit School.
Her teachers – whom she remembered as Mrs. Porter in first grade, and Mrs. Sanders in second grade – taught 13 students total, and there was at least one student represented in each of the eight grades.
“We had a good time. We were all neighbors. They had Christmas programs every year, and we had pie suppers to raise money for kids,” said Hullinger.
A couple of weeks ago, she was informed that the school building was going to be torn down.
“It was caving in. I doubt that it could have been restored. Maybe years ago, it might have, but not recently,” she said.
Joyce (Hale) Morrow attended the school at its old location in 1946 before the Tenkiller Ferry Dam was built.
“It was a Pettit Bay,” said Morrow. “The location when I went is underwater. There was a river there, and we’d cross the ridges and down the bluff, and we’d walk up to the school. It got flooded, and they took our home, and of course, we moved to Keys.”
Tuesday Hattabaugh lives by the cemetery and noticed that the building had been knocked down.
"It was up one day when I went to work and down when I came home," said Hattabaugh.
