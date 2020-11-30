DEMONSTRATORS DEFENDED: 'Rain or shine,' kneel at noon group continues effort

Those who kneel everyday at noon have extra eyes looking out for them, and not just hecklers.
For the last six months, demonstrators have taken a knee everyday at noon in Norris Park for about 15 minutes.
The intent of the peaceful protest is to bring calm to the community and the country while seeking justice for racial discrimination and police brutality.
Retired Northeastern State University Professor Dr. John Yeutter, Stanley Swain, and Cathy Cott are some who have been kneeling at the park since the demonstration began in May.
In these last six months, there have been a handful of incidents involving people either approaching the group, or those feeling the need to yell obscenities as they drive by.
"We have a couple of people that have kind of been stalking us for something of another," Yeutter said. "It hasn't been anything really significant in the last week or so that I can think of."
One man, who preferred to not make a comment, did say he's out there everyday keeping a close eye on the demonstrators.
During a September demonstration, a Tahlequah resident approached the group and questioned their motives. Cellphone video captured the 16-minute encounter, during which words were exchanged and fingers were pointed.
As protesters stood to leave, the man purportedly said he would return the next day with friends.
The following day, more than 30 protesters, along with Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron, gathered at Norris Park and took a knee at noon.
This time, tensions were high as they anticipated the heckler's return.
However, he did not show up, and the only comment made toward the group was from a young man who yelled, "All lives matter!"
Participants have said they've dealt with those who have screamed at them and even followed them to their cars to intimidate them.
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said he was contacted about an incident on Nov. 12.
"There was another incident that I got a text about, but it was after the fact and nobody called [Tahlequah Police Department] at the time," King said.
A participant asked King if officers were going to help them in the park if they needed it. The participant said a man was screaming at the kneelers, and an officer drove by and "ignored us."
King said he apologized and explained it's not OK for officers to ignore them, assuming if that was, in fact, what the officer was doing or that they just didn't see the commotion at the time.
The same participant explained she had called 911 weeks prior and no one responded. King said the caller explained there was a man in a van who was parked on Main Street.
"I looked that phone call up and [the participant] said, 'He's not doing anything wrong, but I'm afraid he's going to. Can you send an officer by when you get a chance,'" King said. "We had guys on calls at that time and everyone was on a call. The caller said themselves the guy isn't doing anything wrong, so the dispatcher said they would let anyone in the area know, but no one was in the area."
King said officers were on a DUI-traffic stop, a motor vehicle crash, and a shoplifter. Another officer was transporting someone to Norman at the time they were called.
King said he has viewed the video of the resident who questioned protesters in September, and he didn't see any threats being made from the heckler or those kneeling.
"There's a difference between a heated conversation and threatening to perform acts of violence against someone, and I didn't see any threats itself," King said. "This country -- right now between COVID-19, between incidents involving police brutality or alleged police brutality, and systemic racism -- there's a pretty big divide in our country and you're going to have different opinions."
King has said people have their right to free speech regardless of whether one agrees or disagrees with kneeling, or vise versa.
"I think it's important and the public doesn't have to deal with it as much as we do, but it's important to respect that right of a people's free speech," said King. "I would caution people for confronting anyone who had a different opinion than you. Whether it's kneeling at noon, or Republican, Democrat, whatever it is, you run a risk when you initiate a confrontation with someone over an opinion. It can be construed as a threat and, in the end, everyone has their own opinion and they're entitled to that."
King said he believes his department and his officers are trusted by the community.
"That doesn't mean our work is done. We have to work to be better everyday," King said. "Every day, we run the risk of losing our community's trust by one split-second decision, and it doesn't make it a bad decision or a wrong decision. We will continue to respond to calls for service to viable threats made to any citizen in Tahlequah."
Yeutter said he and the participants feel reasonably safe with those who keep an eye out for them at Norris Park every day.
"This will be six months sometime this week. Rain or shine, cold or snow, whatever it is, we'll be here," Yeutter said.
