Dems OK with impeachment; GOP suspicious

The country appears divided regarding allegations made against President Donald Trump for soliciting a foreign country to investigate a political opponent, and Democrats have initiated an impeachment inquiry.
The inquiry was introduced by Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. According to reports, the probe will focus on allegations made by a whistleblower that Trump requested the government of Ukraine to investigate former vice president and current presidential candidate Joe Biden.
Trump has stated his conversations with foreign leaders are part of his effort to investigate corruption, not an attempt to influence the presidential election. However, to solicit, accept or receive anything of value from another nation in connection to an election is a violation of federal election law.
The president has also said Democrats in the House have enough votes to impeach him, but that many don't believe they should. Some locals believe the investigation should continue, while others think it will come back to haunt Democrats.
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, said the impeachment inquiry is likely a "political tool" to derail Republican initiatives.
"Anytime you get into an election cycle, I think there's no doubt that everything that takes places up in Washington, D.C., has a political twist to it," he said. "I've watched it pretty closely and seen what the president has said. I don't see any real issues with it. I think it's being used more as a political tool by the Democratic party."
Trump supporters have suggested the inquiry is preventing the federal government from handling situations like the southern border crisis and from governing the country as it should. Pemberton said the probe will likely hurt Democrats when election time rolls around, and that he and many others would like to see both sides of the aisle working together.
"Most Democrats in this state are fairly moderate, for the most part," he said. "I think there's a lot of support for him here. It may not be the same way in California or a few other states, but here in Oklahoma, I think it just irritates people and they'd like to see the man left alone to do his job."
The fact that Trump's request of other countries to investigate Biden as he vies for the Democrat primary seat has raised concerns among others, though. Matt Meredith, D-Tahlequah, said there should "definitely" be an investigation, and that Trump should face "serious consequences" if he's found to have committed infractions.
"I don't care if you're Democrat or Republican," said Meredith. "I think if you have a president who openly asks another country to investigate their opponent, there's a problem with that. Not only did our president do that, he doubled down and said, 'Yeah, I did that, plus I asked China.' When you have that happening, whether you're Democrat or Republican, it hinders the one thing that America is all about: democracy."
Like many citizens, Meredith thinks the federal government needs to be more focused on representing the people of the United States. He said many members of Congress and the administration are out of touch with that aspect of their job, and he wants to see the country unite.
"Right now, our country is divided," said Meredith. "Our country is fighting with one another worse than any other time in history. We need people not only in the White House, but in Congress, who will bring people back together. What we see right now in our White House is a person who is dividing."
Some folks have called Pelosi's inquiry a witch hunt, while others feel its a serious, needed probe. Cherokee County Young Republicans Chair Justin Kennedy said he "wouldn't necessarily" call it a witch hunt, but that it's become the "status quo" among Democrats.
"From the moment he was elected, they've been screaming impeach," said Kennedy. "It's really no surprise to me, especially with it being Ukraine - on the same continent of Russia - it's got to be bad, right?"
Transcripts between senior U.S. diplomats and Ukraine officials have been made public. Kennedy said people should read what has been released and make decisions for themselves regarding what Trump did and did not ask. Overall, though, he said the Democrats are "playing with fire" by pushing impeachment, and the end result will likely be another feather in Trump's hat and "a huge defeat for the Democrats."
"If there's something that comes out that's a landmark discovery that's criminal, I might say go ahead and impeach him," said Kennedy. "If he's honestly broken the law, let justice prevail. Do your due diligence, find the truth, and then stop trying to use investigations as political weapons. If you're going to investigate, get it over, get it done with, and don't just drag it on."
The idea of impeachment has been flirted with since Trump won the 2016 election. Dell Barnes, Cherokee County Democrats vice chair, said it's time that the House "begin weighing accountability for the president's actions."
"The American people deserve an executive beholden to the law, and we all deserve to know the truth," said Barnes. "I think it speaks more to our future as a democracy to have a House that is willing to do the right thing, and not be held hostage by short-term concerns. The House speaks for the people, and I hope they use that voice soon."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.