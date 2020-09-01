Members of the Cherokee County Democratic Party will meet virtually Tuesday, Sept. 1, at 5:30 p.m.
The guest speakers will be Abby Broyles, candidate for U.S. Senate, and Dyllon Fite, candidate for State Senate District 3.
Committee reports will include a call to action for the recruitment of poll workers by Dee Sportsman and Phyllis Spears. Beth Purdy will give an update on the party's headquarters, and Alex Cooper will discuss communications.
More information and instructions on how to join the virtual meeting can be found on the Cherokee County Democratic website, www.cherokeecountydemocraticparty.com/meetings.html.
