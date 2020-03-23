Dentists, optometrists and chiropractors in Tahlequah are altering their day-to-day procedures with the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.
Brant Rouse, D.D.S. Family & Restoration Dentistry, said he is following the American Dental Association guidelines and only doing emergency and urgent procedures.
Emergency procedures – which are potentially life-threatening and would require immediate attention – include uncontrolled bleeding, cellulitis or a diffuse soft tissue bacterial infection swelling that potentially compromises the patient’s airway. Urgent care includes anything that involves severe pain.
“We’re following the American Dental Association and the Oklahoma Dental Association guidelines, so we’re only seeing people who are in an emergency,” Rouse said Monday. “What I mean by that is, we’re seeing only people who are in pain, have an infection, or have something like a loss of function that’s causing those problems.”
The Health First Chiropractic Clinic is cutting down on the number of patients in its waiting area and restricting them to the parking lot.
“We’re asking that everybody schedule their appointments so that we can spread them out so that nobody’s having to sit next to anybody in the waiting room,” said Health First employee Cassidy Carol Henshaw. “We’re doing something called a 'parking lot waiting room,' and that’s where whenever a patient gets here they basically call us from the parking lot. They wait in their car, and once the doctor is ready for them' we wave them in. They can wait in their car the whole time before they come in for their appointment.”
Staff with Kate Miller Optometry said the clinic is running normal business hours but keeping its schedule light. Eye exams are still being conducted, and the staff is taking precautions and disinfecting surfaces regularly.
Some optometry, dental and chiropractic clinics have temporarily closed, those most physicians' offices remain open. All medical practitioners ask patients to call first before showing up.
