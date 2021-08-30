Deputy Chief Bryan Warner named NSU Outstanding Young Alumnus

Cherokee Nation Deputy Chief Bryan Warner has been selected by the Northeastern State University Alumni Association Board of Directors as a 2021 Outstanding Young Alumnus.
Deputy Chief Warner will be recognized during NSU’s 2021 homecoming celebrations this fall along with Dr. James Williams, a 1977 NSU graduate who was selected by the board as this year’s Distinguished Alumnus.
“I am greatly honored to have received this recognition from the Northeastern State University Alumni Association Board of Directors,” Warner said. “Northeastern State University remains a great partner to the Cherokee Nation because of the unbreakable bonds that tie us together. While attending NSU, I was both challenged and inspired to go out and have an active role in bettering our communities. As a Cherokee, I am proud that NSU was my university of choice and I appreciate the Alumni Association for this honor.”
Deputy Chief Warner graduated from NSU in 2009 with a bachelor’s degree in organismic biology. He later received his master’s degree in education/instructional technology from East Central University. He previously served as a science instructor at Carl Albert State College, teaching chemistry, biology, microbiology and botany, and later served as the campus director at the Carl Albert State College Sallisaw campus.
“Deputy Chief Warner has had such a positive impact on the communities he has served, and in many different capacities,” said NSU Director of Alumni Services Daniel Johnson. “This honor bestowed upon him by the NSU Alumni Association and the university was created to recognize such notable achievements, and is very well deserved. We are proud to call Deputy Chief one of NSU's own, and we look forward to celebrating what he has accomplished and paying proper tribute to him and the other honorees.”
Warner has been a tireless advocate for education, Cherokee foster care programs, and health care while serving on the Council of the Cherokee Nation as a Sequoyah County representative and since his election as Cherokee Nation Deputy Chief in 2019. In August of 2021, he was elected Chair of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Tribal Advisory Committee, where he has served since 2017.
He was also previously honored by the National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development as one of the “40 under 40,” a prestigious award that recognizes 40 emerging American Indians who have demonstrated leadership, initiative and dedication and made significant contributions in business and/or their community.
“Deputy Chief Bryan Warner remains committed to not just bettering the lives of the Cherokee people through his public service, but to bettering the lives of everyone who lives here in Northeast Oklahoma,” said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “His background in health and science-related matters has been particularly important as the Cherokee Nation has weathered COVID-19, the worst public health crisis faced by the Cherokee people in generations. Throughout the pandemic, he has never wavered in his commitment to relying on medical science, facts and compassion as we respond, recover and rebuild. I am honored to serve alongside Deputy Chief Warner and to call him my friend, and there is no one more deserving of the NSU Alumni Association’s Outstanding Young Alumnus honor.”
Deputy Chief Warner is also a strong advocate of initiatives that support veterans, broadband Internet expansion for Cherokee communities, expanded investments in mental and physical wellness programs, and the expansion of workforce readiness programs.
