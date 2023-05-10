During a recent debate, deputy chief candidates for the 2023 Cherokee election discussed their strengths and priorities over the next four years, if citizens elect them.
The event was hosted by the Cherokee Phoenix at Sequoyah High School’s Place Where They Place. It was also livestreamed online. Candidates for deputy chief include Meredith Frailey, Bill Pearson, David Walkingstick and Bryan Warner. Tim Landes, Cherokee Phoenix Editorial Board member, moderated.
The four were asked what their most valuable role would be as deputy chief and the strengths they would bring to the position.
Warner said one of the most valuable roles a deputy chief has is to be ready, willing, and able if something were to happen to the principal chief.
“Some of my most valuable assets to this [position] is the ability to make sure we have the right people at the table when the tough decisions are being made [and] to make sure that we have the individuals that have the vision and the knowledge to make sure that we take that strategic measured step each and every time,” said Warner.
Warner said he believes in empowering the people he works with daily.
Walkingstick said he would be “less of the least of all God’s people,” have humility, identify with the Cherokee people, and be approachable with an open-door policy for citizens.
“I believe in shared leadership; I don’t believe in a dictatorship. I believe we should have the best Cherokees with that are [based on] merit, not loyalty coming to the table, and if they don’t agree with us, that’s fine. That’s part of democracy; that’s part of growing; that’s how you become strong, by putting people around you that are better than you are,” said Walkingstick.
Frailey said the deputy chief is the second in command and part of the team that creates the tribe’s overall vision, mission, values, and beliefs.
“The deputy chief assists in devising strategies and formulating policies to ensure goals and objectives are met. The deputy also serves as an advocate and adviser to the principal chief and has the ability to provide strategic guidance, not only to the chief but to the chief’s cabinet as well, and can confidently step in and fulfill the awesome responsibilities of the principal chief, if ever needed,” said Frailey.
Pearson said the deputy is the main adviser to the principal chief, helps the chief establish a strategic plan, and stands in the wings if the principal chief is unable to perform duties.
“I think there’s three phases to what my role would be,” said Pearson. “Obviously with a master’s in business administration, I understand the business world [and] how business should be conducted. Secondly, I understand because of my partisan politics involvement [that] I understand the state capital. We’re Americans, we’re Oklahomans, and we’re Cherokees. I think that would be an asset in working with the chief and working with the state capital and trying to resolve some of those issues that we face today. I think the fact that I also serve on the state virtual charter school board that I have a good understanding of what’s needed and the Cherokee Nation today.”
The candidates were asked what their priorities would be over the next four years, if elected.
Frailey said her overriding priority is sovereignty.
“Because our sovereignty is so fragile, I think it’s important that our leaders protect that so we’re not relegated to secondary status in Oklahoma, and we don’t want to be just merely a cultural group with no further status or protection,” said Frailey.
To her, Frailey said sovereignty the tribe has created a safe space with the inherent right of self-governance and self-determination to chart its own course without outside approval.
Frailey’s other priorities are health, housing, transparency and accountability in tribal government and businesses, safety in wake of the McGirt decision, the prevention of dual taxation, “superior services” to elders, opportunities for youth, and protecting the environment.
Pearson said he would start with education.
“One of the things that I’ve seen recently from the Department of Commerce is that currently over 30% of the jobs that exist in Oklahoma today require some education past the high school level. Unfortunately, only about 17% of our current graduates are able to do that,” said Pearson. “The projection for the next five years is that number is going to increase approximately 33% to 70%.”
Pearson said the issue is that many students are not getting what they need in their high schools and have to take a lot of remedial classes in college, which is causing many to drop out. Pearson said the tribe needs to track this issue to help local schools.
“I think that we also in terms of education, we need to look at adopting some kind of reward system, a bonus. The Cherokee Nation gives a lot of money [to education] with tags that we collect every year, but I think we ought to look at those good-performing schools and try to give them extra money for their performance,” said Pearson.
Warner’s priorities are “simply put.”
“It’s the people; it’s the initiatives that we’ve started over the last four years; it’s the programs we started; it’s getting behind and empowering our employees so they can be that ever-loving arm that reaches out, meeting Cherokees where they are currently,” said Warner.
Walkingstick said he wants to rescind the pay raises to Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin and Warner of “$1.4 million in [their] first term” and give the tribe’s employees a pay raise.
“Our employees haven’t had pay raise in eight to 10 years. At most, it’s been 3%, and with inflation the way it’s going right now, in eight to 10 years, that’s unacceptable,” said Pearson. “The employees are what make our Cherokee Nation strong and what makes us grow and move forward.”
Walkingstick’s other priorities also include having an open-door policy at the tribal complex; diversifying businesses outside of casinos; improve behavioral health; and expanding assisted living centers to more communities on the reservation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.