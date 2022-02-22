Deputy educating public through podcast

A patrol officer who is also a K-9 handler is recording podcasts to talk about law enforcement during today's challenging times.
Cherokee County Sheriff's Sgt. Brad Baker announced on his personal Facebook page that he began the podcast because it was something he always wanted to do.
"I wanted to get my voice out there because I'm fed up with how law enforcement is treated because of the misconceptions," said Baker.
In the first episode, titled "In the Beginning," Baker tells of how he got into law enforcement as a career. The episode included an introduction of Baker and who he is as a husband, father, friend and law enforcement officer.
"I've been doing this for 10 years, and it's changed so much. There used to be an automatic respect, which I don't expect, because I believe respect is earned and it's not given," said Baker. "Nowadays, everyone has a voice. Just because you have a voice and an opinion doesn't mean everyone wants to hear it."
In the second episode, Baker discussed the public and how he's seen it change over the years.
"Whenever I first started as a full-time police officer in 2011, I remember I [trained] with a couple of older guys, and they kind of seemed disgruntled about their profession," said Baker.
By the time he was hired as a full-time officer, Baker said he was excited and ready to "save the world."
He remembered the officers he trained with didn't seem as enthusiastic as he was about the job.
"I never knew the impact this job had mentally, emotionally and physically on your body until - 10 years fast forward - I understand where they are coming from and where they're at," he said.
Baker said times are different for law enforcement and the public, and there's always a camera in their face.
"We have people screaming, cussing and saying we're doing everything illegally and that we're going to get in trouble," he said. "We have thick skin and I've been called some pretty bad things. My family has been talked about in some pretty bad ways from some really bad people I've arrested."
Baker said it is common for anyone suspected of a crime to lash out at law enforcement.
"I wish I could understand people's thinking and their thought process on the point they're trying to make or why they're doing what they're doing, why they're acting the way they're acting," he said.
He explained that officers are there to enforce the law, and it doesn't matter how big or small the offense is.
"We do it for the safety of the public, and you have a tail light out - I know it's not necessarily unsafe, but it's a law that we enforce and I'm going to stop you and give you a warning," he said.
Every encounter a law enforcement officer has with someone sets in motion a process in which a variety of questions are asked.
"We try to eliminate crime - take drugs off the street or get stolen property back. So when we ask these questions, we're doing it for a reason. We're not trying to be nosy and pick their life apart," he said.
The goal Baker has with the podcast is to change perceptions on law enforcement and provide a better understanding of what they do.
"My goal is to interview other law enforcement officers, as well, and even people in the public," he said.
The podcasts are available on Spotify.
