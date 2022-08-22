Deputy patrolling Bathtub Rocks, Goat's Bluff to halt trespassing

A local law enforcement officer has been contracted to provide security for the permanently closed Bathtub Rocks at the J.T. Nickel Preserve.
The Nature Conservancy allowed the public to use the famous landmark up until July 2021, when it was closed permanently.
Michael Fuhr, state director for The Nature Conservancy in Oklahoma, said misuse of the area with illegal drug activity, littering, trespassing, and vandalism prompted the closure.
“It’s a shame, because it’s a place that people have used for years to access the water. We can’t blame them for closing it down,” Sheriff Jason Chennault said.
Bathtub Rocks makes up only half an acre of the 17,000 in the preserve. The T.J. Nickel Preserve is owned by TNC, a nonprofit conservation organization.
Director Jeremy Tubbs asked the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office last year to issue citations for trespassers.
“They asked us first to patrol the area periodically, and people were still coming in, vandalizing, still leaving trash. They now contract with us for security,” Chennault said.
Deputy Tanner Hendley provides security on the property several times a weeks, and he recently cited people for trespassing. He showed up to find a truck parked under a “No Trespassing” sign and spotted two people in the water. The two admitted to the deputy they knew they were were on private property.
“I have been contracted to be on site as a law enforcement presence,” Hendley said. “As the contractor, I explain to trespassers and visitors that these areas are on private property; that the property's owners have incurred continued issues from unlawful visitation in the form of vandalism, litter and illegal drug use; and that access is prohibited without express permission of The Nature Conservancy.”
Chennault said Hendley was the one who patrolled the area most often before he was officially hired to secure the property.
“It’s not just Bathtub Rocks; it’s Goat’s Bluff also, since they’re right there together,” Chennault said.
The sandstone layers of the Bathtub Rocks are over 450 million years old, and the water flowing over the rocks is Cedar Hollow Stream. The public can use the three trails in the preserve.
