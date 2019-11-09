Deputy Sean Cookson memorialized with highway dedication

OKLAHOMA CITY - State Representative Matt Meredith, D-Tahlequah, presented a commemorative highway sign to Cindi Hoopingarner in a dedication ceremony held on Nov. 5.
Hoopingarner is the mother of fallen Craig County Deputy Sean Cookson. Cookson was 23 at the time he was killed while on duty in an automobile accident at the intersection of Highway 82 and Gideon Road.
House Bill 2311, coauthored by Representative Meredith, became law on Nov. 1. This legislation designated a portion of Highway 82 in Cherokee County as the "Deputy Sean Cookson Memorial Highway."
"As a former member of the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, I was grateful to be asked to help honor this young man and, hopefully, help bring some healing to his family," Meredith said. "I am happy that when people drive down Highway 82, they will be reminded of the sacrifice this officer made in service to his community."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.