Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault has confirmed that one of his deputies was suspended without pay for an incident last week at the county jail.
The Daily Press was contacted Tuesday, Aug. 23, in regard to a deputy who caused harm to an arrestee. The caller said the inmate was handcuffed at the time of the incident.
Chennault said their responsibility as law enforcement officers is not only the safety and welfare of victims of crime, but also to those whom they arrest. The deputy in question is Nick Chute, and he was suspended Aug. 16-21.
“This incident in an example of how carelessness and inattention can quickly lead to injury,” Chennault said. “I don't believe for a minute that Deputy Chute's actions were intentional – that isn't his character – but we felt he had to be reprimanded for his carelessness."
According to the suspension report, Chute was suspended for “being careless in escorting an arrestee into the CCDC, which resulted in an injury to the arrestee.” No details of the incident or the injuries to the inmate have been disclosed.
As of Aug. 24, Chute is back on patrol, but he will not be allowed to work the Oklahoma Safe Grant for the remainder of the month.
