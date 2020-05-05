Local governments and nonprofit organizations can submit an application to the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality for funds aimed at solid waste improvements. The Oklahoma Solid Waste Management Act affords DEQ resources to help local governments with things such as cleaning up illegal dumps, hiring environmental enforcement officers, and hosting household chemical and electronics collection events. The Act created a system of state solid waste fees to fund DEQ’s environmental protection programs.
The following types of grants are available:
Environmental Officer Grants are given to curtail illegal dumping. These grants typically provide funding for the salary of one part-time environmental officer, equipment used in cleaning up dump sites, and labor and other costs associated with clean-ups.
Large Equipment Grants are to purchase large equipment to manage solid waste, such as brush chippers or balers for compacting recyclable materials.
Collection Event Grants are for municipalities to host events for residents to drop off household hazardous waste (HHW) and electronic waste for proper disposal or recycling. Electronic waste collection events must use an e-Stewards or R2 certified e-waste recycler.
Professional Service/other Grants are for nonprofits that provide unique environmental improvement services not otherwise available.
The application period is open now through June 12. Assistance will be provided until funds are exhausted. Subsequent application periods will be opened if additional funds remain after the first round of applications. For more information, go to www.deq.ok.gov/land-protection-division/waste-management/solid-waste/funding-opportunities-for-community-based-environmental-protection-projects/ or contact Patrick Riley at 405-702-5191 or by email at patrick.riley@deq.ok.gov.
