OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality and the Oklahoma Rural Water Association have joined hands to provide a water leak detection program for municipalities and rural water districts.
The DEQ was allocated $230,630 this year for water loss auditing, and “leak detection work” with the ORWA “is under a separate contract” for $300,000, according to Erin Hatfield, the DEQ’s communications director. Both contracts are financed through the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund, which is underwritten with capitalization grants from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, state matching funds, and proceeds from bond issues.
In 2002, the EPA determined a national average of municipal water that was unaccounted for was 8.4 percent.
The top honor for least real water loss is held by Tahlequah: less than 1 percent. At the other end of the spectrum was an unidentified small town that was losing 65 percent of the potable water in its system, Hatfield said. The problem was discovered during a leak detection and meter analysis completed in 2015 by the ORWA at the request of the DEQ, she said.
“The main problem turned out to be inaccurate metering and problems with record -eeping,” Hatfield said.
As a comparison, a survey project in 2000 administered by the American Water Works Association found “non-revenue water” ranged from 7.5 percent to 25 percent across the U.S. Non-revenue water is water that has been produced but is lost before it reaches the customer. Losses can be blamed on leaks, which are sometimes referred to as “physical” losses, or “apparent” losses from theft or faulty meters.
Average “real” water loss in Oklahoma, based on 163 water loss audits, is 19.5 percent, Hatfield said. “Real” losses, also referred to as physical losses, are actual water losses from the system and consist of leakage from transmission and distribution mains, leaks and overflows from a water system’s storage tanks, and leakage from service connections up to and including the customer’s meter.
The primary cause of water leaks is aging infrastructure – pipes, joints, connections reaching and-or exceeding their useful life and becoming brittle, according to Brandon Bowman, coordinator of the Capacity Development Section of the DEQ’s Water Quality Division. Other causes, he said, are improper installation – pipes that weren’t bedded properly or joints that weren’t sealed properly – and damage by heavy equipment.
“We do not know the exact frequency for earthquakes or ground shift causing leaks, but we know it does occur,” Hatfield said.
Oklahoma has 1,677 drinking-water systems, according to Shellie Chard, director of DEQ’s Water Quality Division.
The DEQ/ORWA free and voluntary program includes a water loss audit, a copy of the American Water Works Association auditing software, technical assistance in leak detection and meter accuracy analysis, and training in all aspects of water loss control.
“We train municipal and rural water system operators how to do their own audits, and we provide them with the necessary software, so they can control losses on their own,” Bowman said.
The ORWA is a nonprofit association that was founded in 1970 to “assist water and wastewater systems with day-to-day operational and management problems.” More than 550 water and-or wastewater utilities are members of the organization.
