Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality recognized the Oklahoma Rural Water Association on Friday, April 30, for its commitment to public health and to rural Oklahoma throughout the historic winter storms in February 2021.
Together, ORWA, Oklahoma DEQ, the Oklahoma Water Resources Board, and the Oklahoma Secretary of Energy's office, coordinated response plans and acted as boots on the ground to restore water and wastewater services across the state.
"It was an honor to meet with the staff at Oklahoma Rural Water Association today and to present them certificates of appreciation for their tireless efforts working with rural water and wastewater systems in Oklahoma," said Oklahoma DEQ Director of Water Quality Shellie Chard. "ORWA are not only first responders in an emergency, they are continuous responders every day."
The Oklahoma Strategic Alliance, established by Gov. Stitt, was implemented in order to foster interagency cooperation and allows for resources to be shared in order to better serve Oklahomans.
"The Strategic Alliance is a perfect example of how state agencies can work hand in hand with technical assistance providers, like ORWA, to improve public health and the environment for Oklahomans," Chard said.
During the storms, Strategic Alliance partners created a shared drive in order to share live updates on affected systems.
"We would like to thank DEQ and their staff for this recognition and the collaborative efforts of their staff during these recent historic events," said Jimmy Seago, ORWA deputy CEO.
"Thank you to our own J.R. Welch for coordinating our team and their efforts. We are grateful to our partners, for together we are able to tackle monumental challenges."
For more information about ORWA and the Oklahoma Strategic Alliance, visit orwa.org.
