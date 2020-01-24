The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality has prepared the draft 2018 Integrated Report, "Water Quality in Oklahoma," and is seeking public comment.
The Integrated Report combines into one document the reporting requirements under the Federal Clean Water Act Section 305(b) - Surface Water Quality Assessment - and the reporting requirements under CWA Section 303(d) - List of Impaired Waters.
The Water Quality Assessment Report is a biennial assessment of both impaired and non-impaired waterbodies. The methods used to develop the Integrated Report are described in the Continuing Planning Process. One goal of the CPP is to provide an objective and scientifically sound waterbody assessment listing methodology. The CWA requires states to develop Water Quality Standards and have designated beneficial uses assigned to all waterbodies. These uses of water are for things such as drinking, fishing, swimming, recreation, aesthetics, and agriculture. The designated beneficial uses for all Oklahoma waterbodies are listed in Appendix A of Oklahoma's Water Quality Standards.
The CPP includes guidelines of how waterbodies are placed in one of five categories depending how well their designated uses are attained. The proposed placement of Oklahoma waterbodies into these categories based on their assessment can be found in Appendix B of Oklahoma's draft 2018 Integrated Report.
DEQ will hold an informal Public Meeting regarding the draft 2018 Integrated Report, Water Quality in Oklahoma. The meeting will consist of a short presentation, an informal question-and-answer session with staff from DEQ and other involved State agencies, and an opportunity to make and-or submit official public comments for the record.
The Public Meeting will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, in the Department of Environmental Quality first floor Multipurpose Room, 707 N. Robinson in Oklahoma City.
DEQ invites public comments. This is a draft document and is subject to change based on comments received during the public participation process. All official comments for the record must be submitted either in writing or by email before the end of the comment period or orally at the Public Meeting. For clarity, written comments are preferred. The comment period will be open for 30 days. In order for comments to be considered, they must be received before 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25. Submit comments in writing to: Nicole Newcomer, Water Quality Division, Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality, P.O. Box 1677, Oklahoma City, OK 73101-1677; or email Water.Comments@deq.ok.gov.
Information about Oklahoma's Integrated Water Quality Assessment and the draft 2018 Integrated Report can be found at www.deq.ok.gov/water-quality-division/watershed-planning/integrated-report.
For further information, contact Nicole Newcomer at 405-702-8290.
