The Descendants of Freedmen of the Five Civilized Tribes Association and the African Indians of the Five Civilized Tribes Foundation will host a virtual conference on Saturday, Nov. 7, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., via Zoom.
This year’s conference theme is "Freedmen Origins of Greenwood: Tribal Enslavement, Sovereignty, and Citizenship." The conference is sponsored in part through a grant from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission and WPX Energy.
National and international speakers and presentations will cover the history of Black Native citizens in the formation of Tulsa’s Greenwood district. Attendees may walk away with a deeper understanding of the social and cultural identities of victims of enslavement by tribal citizens and the challenges faced by many of their descendants today. Presenters will address the ongoing struggle for the enforcement of the 1866 Treaty Rights.
Register for the Descendants of Freedmen of the Five Civilized Tribes Association Conference on Eventbrite. Updates about the conference can be found on the Descendants of Freedmen of the Five Tribes Facebook events page and Eventbrite.
The Mission of the Descendants of Freedmen of the Five Civilized Tribes Association, a 501(c)(4) tax-exempt corporation is to provide education about the history and culture of the African Indian freedmen and their descendants of the five tribes. To learn more about the Descendants of Freedmen and their struggle for their rights under the 1866 treaties, visit the website, www.freedmen5tribes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.