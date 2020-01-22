Design duo explains how graphics draw the eye

Local business owners attended the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce Lunch and Learn Program Wednesday, when they heard from TACC Tourism Director Gena McPhail and Marketing Coordinator Reuben Cain about ways to improve graphic designs skills and affordable apps to make advertising easy.
The TACC Tourism Department sent out feelers to see what people would be most interested in learning, and McPhail said they were mainly concerned with making quick and easy graphics for advertising purposes. One app she likes to use is Canva, a graphic-design tool that provides templates, photographs, vector images and more to develop a flyer or ad.
"Canva is so simple," said McPhail. "It's very easy and it's fun. There's actually an app on your phone, or you can use it on your laptop or desktop."
The duo went over basic design techniques, including color, point, line, form, shape, value, space, and texture. Cain said that to make a good design, people need a good understanding of the basics.
"Utilizing all of these basics will bring harmony and unity to your final design," said Cain. "So with color, if your flyer or poster or whatever graphic you have has color in it, it's more likely to be noticed."
The concept of "point" does not refer to an actual dot on a poster or flyer. Instead, it refers to where a person's eyes will go when reading the advertisement. For instance, someone might want to draw attention to a person's face on a flyer, and that person's eye will be looking at material that people might find more interesting. The concept is similar to "line," said Cain.
"Lines don't necessarily have to be physical lines on the page," he said. "It could be implied lines. It could be a picture of someone - like say you want to have a tourist come and visit your lodge, you can have them standing and pointing at your lodge. Their pointing is a line, even though it's not actually a line that you created in a program. That line is implying that you should look at this lodge and maybe come and stay there."
Form and shape go hand in hand. A form could be any type or sized object, but it should not conflict with a poster's shape. Cain said designers wouldn't want to place a big square box on a circular image or flyer, as it can be distracting.
"Space is the most important thing in your graphic," said Cain. "If you do not utilize your space correctly, people are not going to want to read it or even research it. If you have too much empty space, people are going to be confused as well. So it's finding that nice little medium that you can balance between having nice good space."
Texture refers to what the graphic or image might be printed on. But there can also be implied texture For instance, someone could use a wood background on an image, but McPhail said it's important people should make sure it doesn't overpower the rest of the material on graphic.
"Sometimes we want to use a cool texture like a wood or something like that as the background, because we think it looks really cool, but then it ends up blending in with everything else and becomes really distracting," she said. "So we've kind of minimized that and we really try to stay away from that, unless we're just using it minimally."
Examples of what not to do when designing a graphic or advertisement were displayed. One poster shown had so much text and information on it that Cain said it gave him anxiety. Only a few of the attendees could tell what the advertisement was even for.
"With flyers, we also try to make sure the information is very clear and concise, and that there's not so much that we forget what the message is," McPhail said. "One of the things I always like to look at, and it's easy to forget, who, what, when, where and why."
Photos are often used on graphics and ads, but it's important that designers use original photos or have permission to use copyright pictures. McPhail said there's been a recent push to stray from over-produced images.
"Before, it was really cool photos and really cool graphics," she said. "Now, it's interesting to see the movement is back to more simple, personalized photos, rather than the really cool over-saturated, over-filtered photos. Now people want to see reality and see simplicity, rather than those over-filtered photos."
The design duo recommended using a call to action on advertisements. A call to action would be directing the customer to pursue something or search for more information.
"It's telling them, 'Hey, if you want to learn more about this, visit our website,'" said Cain. "That's what your advertisement should be. Less is more when it comes to information on flyers and advertisements. So you want to entice your customer to do their own research, because they will. if they're really interested in you, they will."
