Despite concerns, OK kids still learn cursive writing

In today’s age of technology and ever-expanding platforms for communicating, a concern has grown that handwriting is slowly becoming a thing of the past, reserved only for those who sign autographs and checks.
It turns out penmanship remains an important skill that continues be taught at locals schools. In some states, though, schools are left to decide what styles of handwriting students will learn. Penmanship is an Oklahoma academic standard.
“Anything that is an Oklahoma standard is required to be taught,” said Anita Lightcap, executive director of elementary education at Tahlequah Public Schools. “Now that’s not to say everybody still teaches penmanship, but we do. We teach cursive, also. It starts in third grade and goes through fifth grade.”
In Oklahoma pre-kindergarten classes, students begin learning to write most of the letters in their first names, and by kindergarten, they’re expected to correctly write their first and last names, as well as most uppercase and lowercase letters. By the first grade, according to the Oklahoma standards, students are to use appropriate spacing for letters, words, and sentences using left-to-right and top-to-bottom progression. By second grade, students are to correctly form letters in print and cursive, and use appropriate spacing for letters, words and sentences. Students are to continue to review and apply early grade-level expectations as they progress in their schooling.
“This is always my argument. Our historical documents are written in cursive,” said Lightcap. “I just think it would be a shame to produce an educated child who couldn’t read a historical document. And there are a lot of other things that are printed in cursive. I know a lot of people as adults do not write in cursive, but they don’t do algebra, either, and they’re still required to take it.”
In recent years, reports have come out that more and more children are showing up to school without fine motors skills needed to grip writing utensils. Some experts have surmised that the use of flat screens to swipe left and right is causing a lack of dexterity among young people.
“The biggest problem we run into with this is kids do not have fine motor skills like they used to,” said Lightcap. “It’s really difficult for some younger kids to even print, and we work on those fine motor skills starting in pre-K.”
Curriculum is a little different at the Cherokee Immersion School, where promoting and preserving the Cherokee language and syllabary is a priority in the Cherokee Nation’s mission to increase Native speakers. At the Immersion School, students learn to write and speak Cherokee using the syllabary created by Sequoyah, and are first introduced to it in the preschool and pre-kindergarten classes – 3- and 4-years-old, respectively.
“Materials – posters, papers, books – in the classroom are written in the syllabary with no English, so their exposure to written language is Cherokee only,” said Wyman Kirk, CIS administrator. “Learning to write the Cherokee syllabary really begins in kindergarten, however.”
Writing is becoming more emphasized for students when they reach kindergarten at the Cherokee Immersion School. In the early years, they would write letters in a block style, said Kirk, but now, students produce characters in a handwritten style. Printed English is picked up rather easily, he said, but students can have a hard time learning English cursive.
“There may be some initial confusion with separating characters that are similar in English and Cherokee, but students are able to learn the English alphabet in a short time,” said Kirk. “I would say this is also aided by the fact that the Cherokee writing system has 85 characters – or 86, depending on what chart you use – so for student to learn the 26 characters of English is not as daunting.”
Students also benefit from the fact that printed characters for both English and Cherokee have stylistic similarities, despite having different sound qualities. Kirk said it’s not the same as having to learn a whole new system of writing, like Japanese.
“That said, before working here at Immersion, I taught at [Northeastern State University],” said Kirk. “I started getting students – freshman and sophomores – who didn’t know cursive well, if at all, and these were students who came from schools like Tahlequah, Hulbert, Sallisaw, etc.”
