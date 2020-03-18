Despite crisis, Habitat to continue building home

The housing crisis hasn't gone away, even if Americans are consumed with pandemic concerns. When housing is treated as a commodity, ordinary people get pushed out of their homes and communities.
"Governments must reclaim housing as a human right," said Tahlequah Habitat executive director Linda Cheatham. "Communities must do more, they must do better and they must do it now. People can’t wait.”
Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity will continue to build House 28 with available local volunteers to promote safe and affordable housing. Log on to the website http://www.tahlequahhabitat.org to sign up to build House 28, or call the TAHFH office at 918 453-1332.
Tahlequah Habitat is a 501c3, Christian nonprofit housing ministry that builds and repairs houses for selected and qualified low and very low income families.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.