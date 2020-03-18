Despite crisis, Habitat to continue building home

Students from the James Madison University in Virginia raise a wall on Tahlequah Habitat House 28. From left are: Colleen Waller, Molly Helton, Brittany Kaplan, Caitlin O’Hanlon, Sarah Edgerton, Kat Sparagno, Homeowner Dawn LeForce, Amanda Arrain, Erica Butler, Sara Moncure, Elijah Steele and Brooke Weinstein. These students are part of an organization called SafeRides who provide free, no judgement rides to all JMU students from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. on the weekends. They chose to spend an alternative spring break with a trip to Tahlequah.

The housing crisis hasn't gone away, even if Americans are consumed with pandemic concerns. When housing is treated as a commodity, ordinary people get pushed out of their homes and communities.

"Governments must reclaim housing as a human right," said Tahlequah Habitat executive director Linda Cheatham. "Communities must do more, they must do better and they must do it now. People can’t wait.”

Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity will continue to build House 28 with available local volunteers to promote safe and affordable housing. Log on to the website http://www.tahlequahhabitat.org to sign up to build House 28, or call the TAHFH office at 918 453-1332.

Tahlequah Habitat is a 501c3, Christian nonprofit housing ministry that builds and repairs houses for selected and qualified low and very low income families.

