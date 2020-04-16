Cherokee County officials are moving full-steam ahead with road and bridge projects amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
District 1 Cherokee County Commissioner Doug Hubbard said his crew is currently working on maintenance repairs, but there are no bridge projects as of now.
"Part of maintenance depends on the weather, and if it holds, we'll be good," said Hubbard. "It could be six weeks to two months laying asphalt on projects."
Those repairs and upgrades include a mile of overlays on Allen Road, chip and seal to Pumpkin Hollow and a mile in Liberty.
District 2 Commissioner Mike Brown said is crew is laying a slab of concrete on 730 Road, and all the employees are practicing safe measures while doing so.
"Our crews do check temperatures before coming to work, and we did receive thermometers today to check them when they arrive," said Brown.
The commissioner said his crew is engaging in social distancing while out on the job.
"We try to keep social distancing practice until we have two in a truck at the same time. Our truck drivers, grader hands, and mowers all drive separately," said Brown.
District 3 Commissioner Clif Hall said his crew is working on Cherokee Nation match money projects. Those include Nalley Road, East Ross Street and a few spots in Teehee Addition, as well as an overlay on 500 Road, just off of Qualls Road.
Hall said there are two CIRB projects involving $3.2 million in state and federal funds, approximately two to three years out, on South 510 Road to elevate three low-water slabs.
"This road was underwater for 58 days in 2019 alone. There are approximately 50-70 permanent and summer homes and a large marina on Lake Tenkiller, roughly 1.2 miles," said Hall.
The other project is a $4.8 million state- and federally-funded realignment of .9 mile on Indian Road. Hall said the project is will take three to four years to complete.
Hall is also planning between five and six miles of asphalt overlay, weather permitting, during the pandemic.
"We are lucky that our workers do not have to work side-by-side to complete their job duties, making it safer on District 3 with spreading or passing COVID-19," said Hall.
