Despite glitches, Snowflake ice rink deemed a success

The Snowflake Winter Festival ice rink, now closed for the year, has received warm praises from local residents, despite warm weather that sometimes interfered with its operation.
After the seasonal feature went on hiatus, the Tahlequah Sports League drummed up enough money to bring the rink back this year. And while the city is known for drawing in tourists to the Illinois River during the summer, Snowflake provided a winter getaway experience for many throughout the region, as well as the city’s residents.
“It went surprisingly well,” said TSL President and Ward 4 City Councilor Trae Ratliff, adding that it took the help of area sponsors and volunteers to bring the rink back to life. “That’s what, in my mind, makes us the best small town in America. It’s because we can come together and provide things and give an excellent experience for folks to come and visit.”
The rink was originally operated by the city, although the cost of running it and lack of revenue was one reason it was stowed away. It’s unclear so far whether the rink made enough money for the Sports League to break even, but the organization got close to its projections.
“Our projections were $25,000 in skate rentals and $7,500 in concession sales,” Ratliff said. “We ended up at about $28,000. So we were off about $4,500 from the projection. Given the weather, given the amount of days that we weren’t able to open, and the condensed season, I do think it was a successful season.”
The TSL still has to add up its expenses, and Ratliff said he hopes to release a full profit and loss report soon. A few checks for equipment fees and employee pay still have to be sent out. Ratliff is optimistic the league may have netted some profit, but doesn’t look at the project for how much money it makes, but rather whether it gave the community something it can use and be proud of.
“Overall, I think it shined a light on the Tahlequah Sports League as an organization that’s not only capable of putting on rec leagues for softball, flag football and basketball, but ice rinks and tournaments and camps and so on. Ultimately, we’re just trying to make Tahlequah a better place,” he said.
A bulk of the proceeds raised to bring back the rink went to renting the chiller to make ice. But some of the funds went for one-time expenses, so in future years, the TSL won’t have to spend money on more Christmas lights, or logos, or vinyl letters on the walls of the rink.
“So long as the Christmas lights are still in good shape, we can use those again for next year,” Ratliff said. “So there are a lot of advantages to bringing it back next year. So pending approval from the Tahlequah Sports League board and the City Council, I would think it’s something we could continue to return.”
The biggest problem this year has been the weather. Warm, 70-degree days made it difficult for the ice to stay frozen. Should the rink return next year, Ratliff said there will likely be some changes to keep water from flowing out of the Snowflake like it’s the Illinois River.
“All the water that ran off has to go back on. It’s not like watering your yard, where you can just turn on a nozzle and you come back in eight hours and you have ice,” he said. “I think Norris Park is probably the best location for it. We’ve just got to find a way to more efficiently rebuild the ice.”
