Despite hiccups, Hunter’s Home provides online classes

Now nearly 100 followers strong, the Hunter’s Home Facebook group, “Life at Hunter’s Home,” continues to grow and show interesting material to the public.
The plan of posting recipes, crafts, and other activities online thus far has been successful, although they have suffered a fair share of setbacks due to technical difficulties. These were mentioned briefly through a Facebook post on Dec. 13, when an admin of the page mentioned they were working through issues and were hopeful those would be resolved soon.
“We're having some technical difficulties posting our videos, and apologize for getting off schedule,” read the post. “We don't want to bore you with the details, but we will be getting new equipment soon which will resolve the many issues we're facing.”
The statement was posted by the account by the name of Minvera Murrell, who was the original lady of the house. The account acts as a speaker for the page for any updates Life at Hunter’s Home may be having. Following the apology, Murrell gave an overview of things that group members can look forward to soon.
“Some of our future topics will be Dave Fowler working on planting a bois d'arc or Osage orange hedge, which will be an ongoing project during the development of the orchards and vineyards,” said Murrell. “Lisa Rutherford will be trying her hand at re-caning chair seats and making handmade brooms. Jennifer Frazee is working on making her own paint pigments from natural materials gathered on site.”
While working out the different difficulties they are facing, staff have been reposting and recreating several of their previous months’ activities to give the audience an idea for other things they can expect to see throughout the year on the page. For instance, Rutherford, historical interpreter, recently recreated a video of her making a 19th-century rag doll that had been posted in November.
“It is a very simple doll,” said Rutherford. “It has a very simple body and cloth arms. You want to make sure you stuff the head very tightly so the kerchief won’t slip off later on.”
Other things expected to come soon include a video recipe on how to prepare quail and a video guide on how to make Christmas ornaments.
Throughout the month of December, the access to the Facebook group is free. All one has to do is request access to the page. Following the month of December, there will be a monthly subscription of $10 dollars to the group.
