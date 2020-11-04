This year, the pandemic has made it difficult for veterans organizations to organize and raise funds, but many are coming together to support veterans and active-duty military personnel.
Kandis Correa, of Lotus Gold dispensary, is putting on the Get Loud for Veterans event on Nov. 14, 11 a.m.-2 a.m.
"We heard the Veterans Day parade was canceled. We had to step in and do something," she said.
Many veterans and military organizations count on the parade for fundraising. It is also a day to commemorate Cherokee County veterans and active-duty military. Correa wants to help fill a gap left by the pandemic.
"I would like to call myself a military brat. I have a lot of military family members and always found myself in groups with military members. The best part is, we get to give back to them," said Correa.
Lotus Gold is teaming up with The Venue, 109 W. Willis Road, to bring in local bands and a few food trucks for a family-friendly celebration to benefit the Marines of Tahlequah and The Barracks in Muskogee. The event will cost $10 at the gate, but veterans and children under 10 will be admitted free. It will feature bounce houses, tournaments for horseshoes and cornhole, live bands, a free doctor recommendation clinic, raffles, and more.
Members of Blue Star Mothers Cherokee Capital OK 21 plan to put together gift bags for those at the Jack C. Montgomery Veterans Administration Medical Center in Muskogee. Billie Walker is founding mother and vice president of the BSM organization. She started it in 2010 to honor her son, who is in the military. Prior to that, she served in the Family Readiness Program in the Army.
"Tahlequah is a rural community, and they didn't have a Family Readiness Group. The closest one is in Tulsa, so I wanted to start a group in Tahlequah," she said.
There are currently six mothers and two associates who are serving, and they are trying to raise money to support the VA hospital. They also send care packages to active-duty military serving abroad.
Upcoming boxes will include "Thank you for your service" cards donated by community members. Donors have time to fund the Christmas ones; they're needed by Dec. 6. Cards and letters can be delivered to the BSM office at Habitat for Humanity, 816 S. College Ave.
Some items to be sent for Thanksgiving and Christmas will include: movies, socks, hand and foot warmers, mixed nuts, chocolates, and cookies in tins. Those who have loved one deployed can contact Blue Star Mothers to have packages shipped to the troops.
BSM normally receives a handful of scholarships, including one from Cherokee Nation, but they make up the rest with individual donations and fundraisers.
"Since COVID hit, we haven't been doing much fundraising, and that has been hard," Walker added.
Jim Baum was recently elected post commander of the Black-Fox Hartness American Legion Post 135, and they are looking to recruit new members. They are also attending the dedication of the "Dahnawa Ahiv Asjsonvhne Ayawisgi" statue that will take place at 2 p.m. Nov. 7 in front of Reasor's.
"We are going to be there to represent our post," said Baum. "Our membership is 173. My goal is to build it and get young people."
The American Legion is planning a campaign at Northeastern State University to recruit younger veterans because they believe the youth will make great leaders and can come up with new ideas to support active-duty military and veterans at home. In the meantime, Baum is looking to start bingo nights to raise money for veteran-related projects.
Tell us about it
If you know of an individual, organization or business planning something for veterans in the next week, email news@tahlequahdailypress.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.