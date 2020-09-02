The Park Hill Oklahoma Home and Education club hasn't been able to have regular meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic. Members have been busy in their homes doing community projects.
A total of 2,890 masks were made and donated to the community in many different ways. Members have been busy supplying masks to the Extension Office to give away to the public, different schools in Cherokee County, Coweta schools, Bixby schools, Carter Health, Cherokee County Hospice, Infusion Cancer Center, Emergency Center at Northeastern Health System, American Legion Post No. 20 ladies auxiliary, disabled veterans, Baptist Village for the assisted living center, employees at the Sequoyah State Park, beauty shops and many friends.
Member have been sewing stuffed dolls to give to Tahlequah police and Fort Gibson police departments, cancer hats for the infusion center, seatbelt pillows for heart patients, and making a quilt for great-grandchild. Other community projects have been helping with the food pantry, vacation Bible school programs, baking cookies for a political campaign, and helping serve. Members have been checking on their neighbors and delivering them groceries.
Members have also been canning lots of the garden vegetables and freezing fruit and vegetables for the winter. Sometimes it has been hard for members to buy supplies for the canning, but they have found enough to get them done.
The County Fair is still on for Sept. 8-14, with changes being made for exhibitors. Those submitting indoor exhibits will call the Extension Office to make an appointment for a specific time to enter, and a number and date will be given to them. The doors will be closed to the public viewing of the exhibits after judging will be online.
The Fall Flea Market in October has been canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Membership forms will be mailed out to all members by the Extension Office to fill out and return to the office for 2021.
Members are planning for a new year when all things will be back to normal with no masks and good health.
To learn more about OHCE, contact Ann Lamons at 918-931-1705, or Heather Winn at the OSU Extension office at 918-456-6163.
