Cherokee County officials said public shelters will be open if severe weather occurs, even during the COVID-19 outbreak with "shelter at home" orders in place.
Cherokee County Emergency Management Director Mike Underwood said public shelters will be ready if the need arises.
“I told them to go ahead and clean up and to make sure the shelters are ready,” Underwood said. “I left it up to each shelter to hand out masks, so it’s not required, but it’s up to them.”
Underwood said during the pandemic, and given that people are to stay 6 feet apart and in groups of less than 10, shelters will be operating with extra caution.
Shelters in Tahlequah include Northeastern State University's University Center basement, 605 N. Grand Ave.; Department of Human Services (only for employees and those in the building at the time), 1298 W. Fourth St.; and United Keetoowah Band Civil Defense Safe Room, Keetoowah Circle. The Northeastern Health System shelter will be for patients only, due to limited space.
These places are open in the event of a tornado warning. NSU and NHS will not allow pets.
Keys High School, 26622 S. 520 Road, will have a safe room open to the public. No pets are allowed with the exception of service animals.
Keys Fire Department, 26089 State Highway 82, will open its storm shelter in the event of a tornado warning. Jamie Houston has asked for an update.
"We have changed the policy concerning pets at the shelter located at the fire station. It is now no pets, service animals only," Houston said. "I have notified Mike Underwood as well, so he can update his information. Thanks for all you do for the community.”
In Hulbert, the fire station, cafeteria, and shelters on the east side of school and behind the county barn will be available.
Peggs Assembly of God, 5974 S.H. 82, has a shelter in front of the new gym, and Lowrey Public School, 21132 E. 640 Road, has 14 underground shelters available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.