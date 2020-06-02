After the wave of protests over the death of George Floyd swept across the country, along with clashing of citizens and law enforcement, President Donald Trump announced he would deploy the U.S. military to tamp down protests in cities that have seen the largest unrest.
But to do so, Trump would have to invoke the Insurrection Act of 1807, a federal law that allows the president to deploy U.S. military troops to suppress civil disorder, insurrection, and rebellion. According to Dr. Danial Savage, Northeastern State University Department of Political Science chair, the act has historically "only been used when presidents and governors agree that federal troops are needed and a governor has requested federal help."
Savage cited a section of the act that he says could be interpreted to give the president the power to send troops in without a governor's approval.
The passage (§252) reads: "Whenever the President considers that unlawful obstructions, combinations, or assemblages, or rebellion against the authority of the United States, make it impracticable to enforce the laws of the United States in any State by the ordinary course of judicial proceedings, he may call into Federal service such of the militia of any State, and use such of the armed forces, as he considers necessary to enforce those laws or to suppress the rebellion."
"However, those conditions are clearly not the case now," said Savage. "Enforcement of the law through 'the ordinary course of judicial proceedings' has not become 'impracticable.' Section 252 seems to envision a case in which a state's legislature and governor are unable to act on their own. It was surely not the original intent of the framers of the Insurrection Act of 1807 that it be used the way President Trump has threatened to use it."
Many of the nationwide demonstrations meant to be peaceful turned violent over the weekend. Looters have been seen breaking into store fronts while police have been recorded firing nonlethal tear gas and rubber bullets into crowds of protesters. Thousands of National Guard members have been activated to respond to the civil unrest. Gov. Kevin Stitt authorized the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and National Guard to provide support in Tulsa and Oklahoma City. Many people think that should be enough.
"I don't believe it is necessary, because the state National Guard units have been mobilized," said Brent Been, a long-time civics teacher in area public schools. "The National Guard is under the auspices of the governor. That's one of the reason we have the National Guard - to quell civil unrest. To me, the use of federal troops is overkill in a situation where we've got enough guardsmen to be able to handle this unrest that you see unfolding on your televisions."
After urging governors to deploy Nation Guard troops Sunday, Trump has also stated he would be willing to deploy the military to those cities or states that do not "take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents."
Governors and defense officials have reportedly questioned the president's ability to unilaterally deploy federal troops to states, as well as his motives.
Savage said if Trump does decide to use the Insurrection Act to deploy troops against a governor's wishes, the Supreme Court would have to decide whether he abused his powers.
"While the Court has been reluctant, historically, to second-guess a president's decisions regarding the use of military force, the Posse Comitatus Act of 1878 would have to be considered," said Savage. "It outlaws the use of the federal military to enforce domestic law unless expressly authorized by the Constitution or by an act of Congress. No constitutional crisis currently exists that would justify such presidential action, and Congress has not acted, nor is it likely to do so."
It appears unlikely a city the size of Tahlequah would need such presence to tamp down protests, as there have been none. However, a group of local residents did gather at Norris Park Tuesday to "knee at noon." Participant Cathy Cooper Cott said this was not a protest, but a silent demonstration to remind people to be respectful to others. She said she never thought she would "live in a country like this."
"I have white privilege," she said.
"I know that, and as hard as I try, I know that in some ways, I am racist, 60 years old and I live in Oklahoma, and I try really hard not be that person. I can't sit by and see this - see a man murdered in broad daylight by four policemen while people begged them and begged them to get off of him."
What you said
In an online poll posted to the Tahlequah Daily Press website Tuesday, readers were asked if they believe President Trump should activate the military to tamp down protests in U.S. cities. Out of 38 respondents, 23 said, "Absolutely not." Seven people answered, "Absolutely." Four people said "Probably not." And four readers said, "Possibly."
