Tahlequah’s sirens whooped late Sunday night as the county was under tornado watch, but emergency operations officials reported little damage to the area.
“Things could have been a lot worse,” said City of Tahlequah/Cherokee County Emergency Management Director Mike Underwood.
The EM volunteer spotters were out Sunday night and early Monday morning, after the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado was on the move. Coweta experienced some damage, such as downed power lines, and a middle school there had around nine HVAC units ripped off the roof. The school also sustained other damages to some its facilities.
Another tornadic storm south of Coweta caught Underwood’s eye, since it looked like it was headed for Tahlequah.
“That’s why I sounded the sirens for the city, mainly because of the angle. It was angling to the southeast portion of the city, as well as the lake area,” he said. “As luck would have it, as it got even closer to the southeast portion, it weakened somewhat on the edge and moved on into Adair County. So we were really lucky.”
The EM crew never found significant evidence that an actual tornado swept through the area, but there were some signs one may have gone through the Pettit Bay area. Underwood said the storms blew through quickly, which was a good thing.
“Those are the kind of storms that can be good in a way, because they are moving quickly, and as they move through they don’t do near as much damage as a slow-moving storm could,” he said.
Cherokee County District 3 Commissioner Clif Hall said he saw little impact from the storm.
“We had a couple of small trees that came down along the side of the road, but that was about it, and we got it all fixed,” he said.
District 1 Commissioner Doug Hubbard received no reports of damage for his jurisdiction.
Underwood said forecasts show the area could see another storm Tuesday evening, with a chance of hail and strong winds, but there’s no indication the county will be under another tornado watch.
District 2 Commissioner Chris Jenkins did not return phone calls by press time.
