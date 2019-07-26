The Tahlequah Skate Park has not only grown in size over the years, but it has grown in patron numbers, since anybody who drives past the newly upgraded facility is likely to see a skater on any given day.
Through his travels, local skate advocate and owner of Plug Skateboards, David Camden, has seen a tendency for skateboarders to act "territorial" when new people show up to their favorite skate spot. However, since the city renovated the park to state-of-the-art status, that's not been the case in Tahlequah.
"I've seen a lot of families down there," said Camden. "I've seen parents bring children with their skates, with their bikes, or with their scooter, and I've seen the skateboarders in Tahlequah just welcome them. I haven't always seen that."
The skate park cost the city $349,750 to renovate. There have been suggestions from some segments of the community that the city spent too much, or that it's too much of a hassle to maintain. The city doesn't appear to being making any revenue from the venture, but Charles Poteet, parks and recreation director, said the city is looking at ways to do just that, and the cost of maintenance is minimal.
"We provide very little maintenance, because it's made up of concrete mostly," said Poteet. "We basically just mow and weed eat in the area. It's only a little over a year old, and upkeep has been fairly simple."
The Tahlequah City Council recently implemented a service fee of $50 for those who want to rent the park for most of the day to host an event. Camden, who has thrown many contests at the skate park over the years, said he was at first worried that it would be so expensive that a contest or event wouldn't be worth staging. However, he thinks the city's support, and taking the proper channels to rent out the facility, could actually improve contests, as it allows for more vendors and more credibility.
"At the end, there it was getting really hard to find sponsors for the contest, because if you sponsor a contest, you're just giving stuff away," he said. "But if you can go to the contest, set up your booth, and they know that you're one of the sponsors and people who are just hanging out buy your stuff, you can end up coming out ahead. Now I know that all I have to do is pay $50, and I can probably reach way more sponsors who would want to come now, because they have a little bit of an incentive to want to come."
Tahlequah has always had a large skate scene. Even communities with higher populations don't see the same amount of interest, said Camden. He added that Muskogee's two skate parks together are nearly twice the size, but "we still have more skaters."
"It really is one of the best in the state," said Camden. "Of course, I'm going to say that, because I live here, but even friends from Tulsa, Arkansas, Texas - they all have come to contests here and said it's an amazing park."
The group of local skaters appears to be a tight-knit community. Stone Gibson and his friends rested near one of the ramps Thursday, and discussed how the park is good for the community and for them, despite what some locals believe.
"It keeps us out of trouble, actually," said Gibson. "We're usually down here skating. I've heard people say, 'They don't need a skate park. They're wasting money on it.' It's better than us skating around the town and destroying stuff, like stair sets and rails. It keeps us here."
The park has become a haven for all ages of daredevils. The new ramps, transitions, and rails allow people to reach new heights and nail stunts that were once impossible.
Jeffrey Morgan said he visits the skate park regularly, and he's working on new elements every time he visits.
"I like riding and here I'm doing new tricks that I've never tried before," he said.
In fact, landing a new trick for the first time is something of a jubilation for skaters. The more a skater falls, the more exuberant the celebration is once a trick is landed.
"You don't really get the satisfaction until you land it," said Gibson. "Even if it takes getting hurt, you just got to get back up until you can land it. It's the best feeling, because you tried so hard for it. You've skated all these years and you try to learn something new, so when you finally land it it's just a good feeling."
