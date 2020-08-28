Despite some skepticism, locals love Bigfoot legend

Following another Bigfoot sighting in the Tahlequah area, rumors have been flying about existence of the creature. Many are convinced Bigfoot is real, and some believers devote their lives to his research.
Others, though, are not yet convinced.
“It’s possible, just not likely,” said Cameron Williams, a junior at Northeastern State University. “I don’t believe in Bigfoot because we have never found Bigfoot remains, while we’ve found remains of all other animals, regardless of their size.”
Williams and many others are skeptical about the existence of the large being. Most of this skepticism stems from the lack of hard evidence.
Steven Wright, owner of The Spring Street Hideaway, said it's hard for him to say he does not believe in Bigfoot, but the notion doesn't really frighten him, either.
“I guess you can’t really say you don’t believe in something,” said Wright. “But If I’m alone in the woods, would I be afraid that a Bigfoot is going to get me? No. If Bigfoot does exist, I hope he’s a lot like Harry. Other than that, it’s hard to really tell what’s out there.”
Harry is the name of the Bigfoot-type creature painted as a mural on exterior of The Spring Street Hideaway in downtown Tahlequah.
Regardless of whether or not individuals believe in the creature, it seems that most can agree that the legend of Bigfoot is interesting and fun.
“My wife and I were wanting to put a mural on it and eventually stumbled upon Harry People liked it or hated it, but we went . it. There’s not really a reason for it other than I thought looked pretty cool and I loved the movie as a kid,” said Wright.
The movie Wright is referencing is “Harry and the Hendersons,” a 1987 film wherein a family stumbles upon Bigfoot and befriends the beast.
Members of the community also seem to love a downtown mural of the critter. Many stop to take pictures or to visit Harry when they pass by, like Kimberly Kendrick said in a Facebook comment on a previous Bigfoot story.
“We always have to drive by this picture of ‘Harry the Bigfoot’ as my 4-year-old says,” said Kendrick. “Anytime we are downtown, this is our drive-by spot to hit every time.”
Williams thinks the concept of Bigfoot is interesting and important, even beyond the fun factor of the legend. He believes chasing after the unknown is one the many things that makes humankind move forward.
“I still love all of the pop culture aspects of Bigfoot, though,” said Williams. “I think the unknown is what helps drive human intuition forward, and making these different murals and statues can inspire us, showing that maybe we really still don’t have all of the answers.”
