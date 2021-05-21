Despite some snags, Mission Park project still moving ahead

Officials with the Tahlequah Mission Park Project committee say they’ve ran into a some setbacks, but that only motivates them to keep moving forward.
Dana Boren-Boer, TMPP vice president, said there were issues pertaining to the volume of storm water crossing the property, and alternatives for the layout are being explored.
“The drainage will likely be an issue for this land and surrounding properties until a citywide stormwater drainage study is completed, estimated in a couple of years,” Boren-Boer said.
Twenty-one acres at First Street and Mission Avenue have been earmarked to create a nature preserve. The proposed park acreage is already a habitat for animals such as deer, fox, rabbits, raccoons, and apparently, a lone mountain lion.
“The Mission Park plans will include as least some detention for water, an ADA-compliant trail and parking. Once plans are finalized from Crafton Tull, I believe we should see some movement on the property,” said Boren-Boer.
The property was appraised at a value of $340,000, and a Recreational Trails Program grant provided $240,000 toward the purchase. The Recreational Trails Program grant comes through the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department and is funded by the Federal Highway Administration.
The grant is allocated in four phases, starting with purchase of the property and irrigation of the land. The second phase includes the 1-mile, ADA-compliant paved walking trail.
The recently proposed Tahlequah city budget indicated the Mission Park Trails grant is set to expend $333,441 for construction.
“Shelldon [Miggletto] did help with this second grant and acts as the grant administrator and liaison between all the entities involved,” Boren-Boer said. “This grant, the in-kind and monetary donations, are the only way this park is being completed. It is as important today for this property to be a park as it was when we started this initiative in 2018.”
Boren-Boer said the grant is an 80/20 match grant, and that puts pressure on the committee to get the project completed so funds can be reimbursed.
“This property has plenty of challenges with the amount of water that flows into it. That has delayed the progress, but it hasn’t stopped it,” she said.
The goal is to have a trail, water detention, and parking by the end of the year.
